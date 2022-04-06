Cinderella's Closet in Muskegon offers prom dresses for everyone

If you're struggling to find the perfect dress for prom, a business in Muskegon is here to help.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Prom season is quickly approaching and a Muskegon County dress business is offering dresses of all types and prices.

Cinderella's Closet in Muskegon says it has been busy with moms and their daughters shopping for prom dresses. This week, with it being Spring Break, the business has picked up even more.

The store is located on Chatterson Road and offers a variety of options, including short and long dresses for every size.

"We have new and used dresses, the prices can range anywhere from $25 up to $350," said owner Cathy Gonyon.

"We offer layaway. We do have a dress donation program where we work through the schools. We can work through foster care homes, sometimes counselors will bring girls in."

To make sure you don't get the same dress as someone else, the store registers each dress by school district.

Cinderella's Closet is open every day this week of Spring Break from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more and view some of their dresses here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.