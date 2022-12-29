"Flip the script" for 2023 health goals

"The more you are excited about the workout the less it feels like work," said Barre Code owner Stacie Thomas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We're just a few days away from ringing in the new year and for many that means making resolutions around health and fitness.

What if you flipped the script this year and instead of focusing on what you want to lose, focus on what you want to gain?

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar talked with Barre Code owner Stacie Thomas about that suggestion and more, with 2023 on our doorstep.

The start of a new year can mean a bombardment of diet culture messaging.

"Maybe you are going to see it as you are scrolling through an app, Instagram, Facebook, ads targeting different ways to lose weight or promoting a not sustainable diet," explained Stacie. "I really just want to feel good from the inside out without having to lose inches or pounds or completely overhauling my lifestyle."

Stacie suggests a new lens: "You don't have to change, you don't have to be a different person, you just have to strengthen where you are today."

Small movements, light weights, high reps, that's the foundation of a barre workout. "It's challenging because you are working muscles you didn't even know you had, it's very engaging, the classes move quick but they are accessible."

Whether it's barre, running, or weights, if you are hoping to be more consistent in 2023 Stacie has these suggestions:

"Bringing in a friend, when you have buy-in together and you are committed to something together you are more excited. That's the power of group fitness, the idea that we powered through together." "Lay out your clothes beforehand or treat yourself to a new shirt or top." "Find a workout that you love." "Find a community you love and connect to. The more you are excited about the workout the less it feels like work."

If you'd like to give barre workouts a try, Barre Code is running a special promotion, the first month is just a dollar for all new members. Visit their website for more information.

