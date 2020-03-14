Spectrum Health has announced it is opening a drive-up specimen collection centers for COVID-19.

The collection centers are for fast, efficient and safe collection for testing at the state lab.

The sites are not for drive-up screenings or on-demand specimen collection, but rather for those who have a physician’s order.

The locations and times of service have not yet been announced.

Other stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.