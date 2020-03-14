Spectrum Health has announced it is opening a drive-up specimen collection centers for COVID-19.
The collection centers are for fast, efficient and safe collection for testing at the state lab.
The sites are not for drive-up screenings or on-demand specimen collection, but rather for those who have a physician’s order.
The locations and times of service have not yet been announced.
