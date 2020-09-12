Winter activities to try this year in Michigan

Whether you’re an adventurous athlete or more of a hot-chocolate-by-the-fire type, this list of outdoor winter activities has something to offer.

Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still ways that you can enjoy winter activities while following public health guidelines. Whether you’re an adventurous athlete or more of a hot-chocolate-by-the-fire type, this list of outdoor winter activities has something to offer.

Try a new sport! The Olympics may be postponed, but people can still luge on an Olympic-sized track at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex. The sport involves lying down on a sled and using one’s legs and shoulders to steer around an 850-foot icy track at the speed of a car. The Muskegon sports complex offers learn-to-luge sessions for $49-$55 per person and participants must be at least eight years old. For the slightly less adventurous, the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex also offers skiing, ice skating and snowshoeing.

Compete in a snowshoe race! Take running a 5k to the next level by running one in the snow, wearing snowshoes. Registration is open for the Bigfoot 5k and 10k Snowshoe Race in Traverse City on January 30. Per its website, this race has a hilly and challenging course, as though running in snow weren’t challenging enough already.

Dine outdoors… in a dome, with heaters! For all of the pain it has caused, the COVID-19 pandemic has also spurred the construction of innovative outdoor dining spaces. Heated domes outside of restaurants in Grand Rapids look somewhat like igloos or snowglobes while other eateries offer heated porches and patios to give patrons the best of two worlds. Experience Grand Rapids provides a long list of places with heated outdoor dining options.

Go snowboarding! Michigan has snowboarding options for both kids and beginners and experienced athletes looking for thrilling cliffs. The state is full of places for skiing and snowboarding, but one near Grand Rapids is Cannonsburg Ski Area in Belmont. The Michigan website offers more information and a map.

Try disc golfing! Several state parks in Michigan have disc golf courses where people can combine frisbee, golf and snowshoeing into a low-cost outdoor activity. Newaygo State Park and the Ionia State Recreation Area are among Michigan state parks with disc golf courses. More information is available from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources website.

Or maybe curling! This team Olympic sport involves using a broom to sweep the ice and sway granite stones toward a target area. Clubs around Michigan, including one in Kalamazoo, offer lessons to beginners. A list of curling clubs in Michigan is available here.

Go snow tubing! Snow tubing involves sitting in a tube and sliding down steep hills. The activity is available in Echo Valley in Kalamazoo and many other places in Michigan as listed here.

Try dog sledding! Dog sledding is what it sounds like — riding a sled pulled by dogs over ice and snow. People looking to participate in dog sledding can either take a tour guided by a professional or learn how to guide a dog team by themselves. Those who prefer the sidelines can also watch dog sled races in which mushers — athletes guiding dogs — come from around the country to compete. As listed here, there are several places where people can experience dog sledding and several races that take place annually in Michigan.

Go ice fishing! In winter, when lakes, rivers and streams freeze up, Michiganders can take advantage of ice fishing. Michigan has 150 species of fish in over 11,000 lakes, according to the state website, and most of those fish can be caught through the ice. The website also features a map of places to go ice fishing. On Free Fishing Weekend, February 13-14, fishing license fees are waived, and a Recreation Passport is not required.

