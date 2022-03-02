BBB warns of book exchange pyramid scheme in West Michigan

It masquerades as a book or gift exchange, but it's really an illegal pyramid scam. You can lose money and personal information like address or email.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A twist on a pyramid scheme has once again been making the rounds on social media in West Michigan.

Posts calling for people to join a "book exchange" are really a scam. The post, often shared by an online friend, claims that for sending one book forward, a person will receive 36 books in return.

"Pyramid schemes are one of the biggest ones that's easy to fall into," said Katie Grevious, communications specialist for the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan. "You think that you're getting something valuable out of this, you're doing something kind, you're paying forward. That sounds almost too good to be true. And that's because it is."

Grevious said the biggest concern over this scam for the BBB is giving out personal information to strangers. While the posts have been seen in West Michigan, they are also common all over the country. It is uncertain where the posts originated.

"We don't know who's behind it," said Grevious. "You're giving your home address, you're giving your email address, your personal information to people you don't know. And this is just a common way for scammers to fish for that information."

The BBB recommends keeping book exchanges local among a group of friends. That way, you will actually get something out of it of value. Also, your private information is more secure.

