NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Art Van announced Thursday, the company is shuttering all of its stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Ohio. In the announcement, Art Van also said liquidation sales would start on Friday.

But customers who showed up to the Art Van store in Norton Shores along the the busy Seaway Drive looking for a liquidation deal only found confusion. Shoppers inside describe a hectic scene with too many customers and not enough sales staff.

"It is hard to catch a sales person," said Michael Haueisen. "They're saying it's a liquidation sale starting today, but you can't touch anything until Monday."

Bargain shoppers left the store empty-handed and confused about the liquidation process. Customers were told Monday the discounts on all items, including floor models will begin.

Some shoppers went to the store to check on current orders. Julie Miller of Montague learned her chair arrived, but the matching couch would not arrive.

"The gentleman was very nice to come over and just take it right off our account," Miller said.

Some customers posted messages to social media claiming they were told by employees the money they paid for items that wouldn't be delivered can be redeemed on in-store items.

Customers tell 13 ON YOUR SIDE, employees who were working told them they were "blindsided" by their employer's announcement. The Norton Shores location employs 31 workers. According to the store's manager, many of those staff members have been with the company for decades.

"Don't want to lose one job in the community," said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund Friday.

The store in his community sits adjacent to where a closed Kmart became an eyesore after closing in 2004. The building was demolished late in 2019 to make way for a medical facility.

"We're optimistic right now because with the redevelopment of the Kmart property that's going on there, and Mercy Health going in there will be some demand," Nelund said.

Work at the former Kmart property includes new apartments.

"The whole idea was the redevelopment of the old Kmart property would spur some development," Nelund said.

Nelund hopes when the Art Van closes, the building doesn't sit empty long.

