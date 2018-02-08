GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Fast food giant Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken biscuits every Thursday in August at participating locations in Michigan from the time they open until 10:30 a.m.

Each visitor is limited to just one chicken biscuit. Company leaders say this offer is to thank customers for their patronage.

Bon appetit!

