GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many businesses across the country are closing their doors amid the COVID-19 outbreak. And now many workers are losing their jobs. However, in West Michigan, there are opportunities available for people to find both temporary and full-time work.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to local and national businesses with offices in Grand Rapids that are looking to hire employees as inventory and cleaning services are needed.

DK Securities

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Kevin Belk, Senior Vice President of DK Securities based in Grand Rapids. He says there are a lot of positions that their company is looking to fill, no experience required.

"We’ve had a lot of our existing clients ask for additional security officers and then we’ve had another of other people that have contacted us, business, the healthcare industry has asked for help on a temporary basis," Belk said.

"Applicants need to be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and they need to clear a drug test and a background screen. Then we provide the training here at DK securities, all the training they need to become an efficient officer and we do that all in house in Grand Rapids," he said.

DK Securities is looking to hire for both temporary and full-time positions.

Amazon

Amazon tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they are looking to fill 3,300 available jobs in Michigan.

Meijer

The Grand Rapids-based grocery store says they are actively looking to hire as many as 30 to 40 people per store.

Enviro-clean

The Vice President of Sales for Enviro-clean Matt Koster told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the company has jobs available that have some advantages at a time like this that don't require being close to others.

"Much of our cleaning/disinfecting is done after hours. You do not come in contact with the general public. We have flexibility to work with people's desired shifts. Weekly pay is something else we just implemented which our employees enjoy. Jobs are located across the viewing area," Koster said.

Samaritas

Samaritas tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE:



Samaritas’ greatest hiring need right now is at our senior living campuses across the state.

The organization also have general needs in its child welfare areas, including youth support and case workers, as well as its disability support services.

While there are positions available that require specific qualifications and certifications, there are entry-level positions also available that don’t require certification.

Samaritas is looking for compassionate workers who are committed to providing vital support to vulnerable populations.

Kevin Belk, the Senior Vice President of DK Securities said everyone has to do their part to get through this.

"...we need to be patient, we need to be kind to one another and certainly part of our job is to try to figure out how we can help. How we can get people to work so that the healthcare industry can operate more efficiently. And we just want to be a good part of that," he said.

