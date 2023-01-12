Meijer's announces changes to mPerks program

Personalized rewards and an improved point system headline the changes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, Meijer announced their “enhanced” mPerks loyalty program and changes that are coming to shopper rewards.

The program will have a personalized approach to rewards and savings as early as Jan. 16. The new mPerks will be introduced in Southeast Michigan and gradually replace the old system throughout January and February.

Meijer’s corporate team says that shoppers will be able to earn points “for every dollar spent” with some exceptions. They also say points will be earned with “every qualifying prescription filled, along with additional opportunities to earn even more points.”

Other changes coming to the program include flexible point usage, increased points lifespan, and more frequent point rewards.

The points system is aimed at helping their “millions of total mPerks users” save more on their purchases. Meijer reports customers saved over $100 million throughout the first half of 2022.

Unclaimed rewards and rewards in-progress from the old system will automatically transfer over with the same in-store value.

Shoppers can enroll for mPerks on Meijer’s website or by downloading the Meijer app.

