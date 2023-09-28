Watch the Pitch Black competition Thursday at GVSU

Pitch Black was created in response to the detrimental effects the pandemic has had on small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE previously reported on the Pitch Black competition happening Thursday. Now, it's here! The finalists have been selected and you can be there as seven small businesses compete for the $5,000 grand prize.

The event is put on by the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Called Pitch Black, the competition was created in response to the detrimental effects the pandemic has had on small businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses.

Organizers describe Thursday's event as sort of like "Shark Tank" meets "America’s Got Talent," the popular reality TV series.

Business owners will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges.

The finalists include a wide array of companies including a bakery, an adult daycare, a fitness company, a winery, a fresh canine cuisine company and a landscaping company.

Thursday's event is at Grand Valley State University's Loosemore Auditorium starting at 5 p.m.

It’s free to attend, but registration is encouraged.

