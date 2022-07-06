Card processing errors continue at Meijer, stores temporarily go cash, credit only

This is the second time in the past month Meijer customers have dealt with issues related to its credit and debit card processing system.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Customers who shopped at Meijer Tuesday may have run into issues using their debit cards due to a system processing issue affecting multiple retailers.

Meijer says Chase bank was impacted by a processing error, which caused the stores to temporarily only accept cash and or credit payments.

The company says they switched to only accepting cash or credit so customers didn’t have to use their debit cards or pin numbers to protect their privacy.

As of noon Tuesday, Meijer spokesperson says that the issue has been resolved and all stores are back to accepting all payment types.

This is the second time in the past month Meijer customers have dealt with issues related to its credit and debit card processing system in addition to customers using their EBT cards.

Back in late May, some were charged double and triple the amount of their initial Meijer purchase. Customers say that when they reached out to Meijer, they needed to call their bank directly and that the money should be refunded in five to seven business days.

The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan also reminded customers to alert their bank or credit card company of any incorrect charges and to be patient when unfortunate situations like this happen.

