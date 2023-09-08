Michigan residents have until Sept. 30 to apply for the Home Heating Tax Credit

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is encouraging qualified residents to apply to save money while staying warm.

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is partnering with the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan (CEDAM) to encourage Michigan residents who qualify to apply for the Home Heating Credit by Sept. 30.

Earlier this year, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation which she said "quintupled" the Working Families Tax Credit, putting an average refund of $3,150 back in the pockets of 700,000 working families.

"The Home Heating Credit helps Michiganders stay warm and saves them money,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I urge families to apply for this credit so they can have more money in their pockets to pay the bills and put food on the table while keeping the heat on."

Over the past five years, the average qualifying household received $209 in assistance which is usually applied directly to residents' utility bills. They also received an additional automatic credit from some energy providers worth up to $20 monthly.

State food assistance recipients receiving a Home Heating Credit of over $20 may also be eligible for increased benefits.

“This credit will help provide financial relief to families as we head into the fall and winter, leaving more money available for other critical needs," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

To qualify for Home Heating Credit, residents must be a renter with a contracted lease or a homeowner and meet income requirements.

The best way for those interested to apply for the Home Heating Credit and other tax credits available to Michigan residents is through one of the state's free tax preparation services.

Those who could benefit from using the services are Michigan residents with disabilities, limited English-speaking ability and those earning less than $60,000 annually.

"The fall heating season is approaching quickly,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “The Home Heating Credit can help with heating bills, allowing individuals and families to spend their hard-earned dollars on other necessities. Local free tax preparation can help taxpayers navigate the paperwork to receive this very important credit. Please don’t hesitate to seek out assistance if you think you’re eligible.”

Residents can connect with their local free tax preparation site by calling 211 or visiting MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org. Local human services nonprofits such as United Way and Community Action Agency can also refer community members to a free tax preparation site.

