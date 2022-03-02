Money Guide: A steal of a deal on sports equipment for kids

Holland Recreation is now accepting donations of sporting gear. Then, they will resell what comes in to offer local families quite the bargain on pricey equipment.

HOLLAND, Michigan — We’re hoping to save you some cash on sporting equipment for kids in this next 13 ON YOUR SIDE Money Guide.

Holland Recreation is in the process of accepting donations of all that sporting gear families no longer need. Then, they will resell what comes in to offer local families quite the bargain on what can be some pretty pricey items.

“We’re trying to make everything affordable and accessible to everybody within the city. We never want there to be a barrier for any kids to participate in a program," said Meagan Merdzinski, City of Holland recreational program coordinator.

Donations are already being accepted for the Holland Recreation Youth Equipment Swap, and Merdzinksi says with spring cleaning on the way, “this is the perfect time to just start to get people to offer donations for us because you’re going to be cleaning up the house, getting that spring fever itch.”

The program is a first for the city of Holland, looking to collect “lightly used equipment. It could be soccer cleats, athletic shoes, baseball bats, sports balls – if it’s a soccer ball, football – all of that,” Merdzinksi said.

Then, those interested will be able to purchase that equipment for a steal of a deal.

“If they grab five items, 10 items, it’s just $5 flat and that’ll go towards our equipment scholarship fund so that we can keep helping kids participate in sports,” said Merdzinksi.

The equipment, if purchased brand new, might cost you a pretty penny. Using modest estimates, new cleats for kids could cost you are around $20, and new bats could cost you anywhere from $20 to $100.

Merdzinksi said, “Kids are constantly growing and so one season they might fit in one pair of shoes and the next season they don’t and so it can add up. They’re at the age where you want to give everything a try and we just don’t want there to be a barrier for that.”

To really put your savings into perspective, for one new pair of cleats and a new baseball bat, you'd probably be paying at least $40, if not a lot more.



So, while the equipment from the gear swap is gently used, you can leave with multiple items all for just $5.

Holland Recreation will be accepting those equipment donations through April 1 at multiple locations. Selection night is April 12.

For more information, visit the Holland Recreation website.

