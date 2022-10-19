Money Guide: Savings of up to 90% at the Thrifty Outlet

The store is the only one of its kind in West Michigan. Everything from non-perishable food items to household goods fly off the shelves due to deep discounts.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The cost of groceries and household goods has skyrocketed, but one of West Michigan's best kept secrets might just help you save.

For this week's Money Guide, 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Meredith TerHaar takes you to Meijer Thrifty Outlet in Comstock Park to see what kind of deals you can get right now.

It's the only store of its kind in West Michigan. Meijer stores from six states send their after-clearance and overflow items to the unassuming location on Alpine Avenue.

"We average 40% off on most of the products in here but it does go up to 90%," explained Michael Wodarski, the store team leader.

Everything from non-perishable food items to household goods fly off the shelves due to deep discounts.

"This is a treasure hunting experience. You are going to come in and find surprises at every turn and every aisle. Inventory constantly changes," said Robert Ostroff, the store director.

It’s what keeps people coming back—even professional chefs like Chef Jenna Arcidiacono from Amore.

"I try to pop in here once a week to see what's going on. And what's going on recently was this: DeCecco pasta, which is one of the best pastas around."

Boxes and boxes and boxes for just 50 cents.

"There is a lot of food insecurity right now so we really need to tell people where the products are that are going to help them get through their week," Arcidiacono said.

And it's not just the pasta that has her raving.

It's the clothes.

"My daughter would totally wear these. They were $40 and now they are 10."

The shoes.

"These are amazing work shoes, so if you need someone to come get work shoes. Look at these. Non-slip work shoes. Skechers. They are $48, normally $80."

The toys. It's never too early to start Christmas shopping.

"So look, Legos you guys. Little sets of Legos, these are perfect. Look at these...we could find stuff under 10 bucks, under 20 bucks."

They have big sets, too.

"This would normally be $79.99 at the regular Meijer store and it's $51.20 at the Meijer Thrifty Outlet," said Wodarski.

"$6 Barbies! Look at the range. I love this," said Arcidiacono.

You never know what you'll find...so happy hunting.

"This will be perfect in my home kitchen," said Arcidiacono, holding up a red "Eat" sign. "Isn't it cute? $11."

The Meijer Thrifty Outlet is located at 4677 Alpine Ave NW in Comstock Park.

