MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon County woman is celebrating after she won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery Cash instant game.

The woman chose to remain anonymous, but she bought her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station on 1768 West Sherman Boulevard in Muskegon.

"I scratched the ticket off and started screaming and jumping around," said the 47-year-old player. "After a few minutes I had to take a step back and try to calm down. I couldn't eat or sleep after scratching the ticket off."

The woman chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum cash payment of about $634,000.

"After the initial excitement I have just been breathing and trying to be smart about how I'm going to spend this. I'm going to help my daughters get on their feet and then put the rest in the bank," the player said.

Since the Cash instant game launched in October, players have won more than $36 million.

