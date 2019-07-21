VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 118th Avenue and 37th Street in Valley Township. A motorcycle with two occupants failed to stop at the dead-end portion of 118th Avenue west of 37th Street.

The motorcycle continued down a steep embankment into the woods and struck several trees. It came to a stop about 30 feet from the roadway.

The driver who was killed is described as a male in his late teens. The seriously-injured passenger as a female.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff's Office.

