26-year-old woman missing in Allegan County

On Saturday March 6, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing woman who may not be taking her medication according to family and friends.

Brittany Ann Angrisanio, 26, was reported to have walked away from her home in Lee Township just after 11 p.m. She was last seen in her driveway walking towards the road in the area of 105th Ave/55th St. in Pullman.

She is approximately 5’9” tall, 130 pounds, blue eyes, and bleached/red hair. She was last seen wearing a tank top and pajama pants of unknown color and was barefoot.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating Brittany.

If you have seen Brittany or have information on her whereabouts, please call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by troopers from the Michigan State Police during the initial search.

