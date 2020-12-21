4-year-old boy drowns after falling through ice on pond

The boy was rushed to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alma by Mobile Medical Response.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On December 19, 2020 at 2:55 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to respond to a 4-year-old boy that had fallen through the ice on a pond at a home in Shepherd, Lincoln Township, Isabella County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post arrived on scene within minutes of the incident to assist. The boy’s father was on scene trying to locate his son but was unable to do so.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Dive Team entered the pond with assistance from the Shepherd Fire Department. After searching, the boy was located and rushed to Mid-Michigan Hospital in Alma by Mobile Medical Response. Hospital emergency room personnel worked tirelessly to save the boy.

Tragically, the boy was unable to be revived and succumbed to the underwater injury. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

