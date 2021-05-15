4-year-old shot, killed with pellet gun

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 4-year-old is dead after being shot with a pellet gun. It happened Friday evening around 7 p.m. in Blendon Township.
Rescue crews attempted to save the child's life but were unable. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office believes the shooting was accidental but are continuing to investigate what happened.
