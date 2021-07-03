42-year-old Grand Rapids man killed after struck by car

The victim died at the scene and the Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the accident.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a car vs. pedestrian crash which occurred on South Division Avenue and Wealthy Street SW on Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m.

Police and medical personnel were dispatched to the location on the report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. When authorities arrived they located the pedestrian who, despite life-saving measures, was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the site and has fully cooperated with investigators.

The victim in the crash, a 42-year-old Grand Rapids man, is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

Several units of the @GrandRapidsPD are on the scene at Division and Wealthy. Intersection is closed to traffic and drivers should avoid the area. You can see a large stretch of crime tape. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/nncoVNT07m — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) March 7, 2021

Members of the GRPD Traffic Unit are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at:

Officer Justin Ewald (616) 456-4282 jewald@grcity.us

Officer Tony Bailey (616) 456-3938 abailey@grcity.us

Sgt. Rob Veenstra (616) 456-3771 rveenstr@grcity.us

Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

