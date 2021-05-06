57-year-old Niles man missing from adult foster care home

Kenneth Edward Hader, 57, had walked away from his adult foster care home on Saturday, May 1.

NILES, Mich. — On Saturday, May 1 at around 8:30 a.m., Michigan State Police Niles Post were called to 6418 Deans Hill Road, Berrien Center, for a missing person complaint.

MSP reported that Kenneth Edward Hader, 57, had walked away from his adult foster care home. It appears Hader may have been gone for some time before his disappearance was discovered by the Berrien Center staff.

Hader is 5'11', weighs 250 pounds, has brown eyes and a large grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a tan bucket hat.

Hader has no immediate family or friends in the area and it is unknown where he could be. MSP said that Hader needs to take medications daily and it is believed he does not have them with him.

If anyone has knowledge of Hader's location or believe you have seen him, please call the MSP Niles Post at 269-683-4411.

