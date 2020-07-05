GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The COVID pandemic is, of course, global. And while we are understandably concerned about our families and our communities, other places and people need help, too. A West Michigan man in another part of the world knows that very well.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Travel Belize put out this promotional video. COVID-19 has paralyzed the country's economy, which is mostly based on tourism. But other economies are being hit for other reasons.

"The drought is so bad even the farmers aren't eating," says Matt DeYoung. He's doing mission work in some of Belize's poorer areas. Areas also being hit by wildfires.

Matt says, "Our property on every side of the fence was on fire."

The DeYoung Family moved to Belize three years ago. They've adopted several children from Belize. He still teaches for Grace Christian University. And now, most days, they are feeding as many people as they can.

"We go out and buy meat and beans, load it in the truck, then we meet with village elders in all the different villages who take us to the most needy families to distribute food. It wasn't one of those food distributions where people are in a line. It was, like, people see a truck full of food and they say just run to it. 'Please, we don't have anything to eat right now.'"

They've partnered with a relief group called Beauty for Ashes, based in Uganda, and started a chapter in Belize. Currently, they can feed 100 families.

"But ever village we leave, we leave it in a state of desperate need."

Matt is asking West Michigan, everyone he knows and doesn't know, to literally adopt Belize.

"There are only 80,000 people and all of them are suffering. If you have $5, that's a meal for someone who doesn't have one."

It's someone on which Belize may need to rely until travel starts back up again.

For more information on how to donate, go to the families website.



All donations received will Go to #Belizestrong Feeding Program, Foster Care, and Farm Expenses at the DeYoung Ministry Campus.





