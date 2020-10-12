All Rockford schools to continue remote learning until 2021

The Kent County Health Department identified the Rockford area as high risk for COVID-19.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Students at Rockford public schools will spend the rest of 2020 at home. Superintendent Dr. Mike Shibler announced all schools in the district will remain in remote learning through December 18, the start of the district's winter break.

"Every decision we have made in Rockford has been based on facts," says Shibler.

High schools across the state have been required to be remote since November 18, when the current COVID orders began. But Shibler also sent Rockford elementary and middle schools home on November 30 after the Kent County Health Department identified the Rockford area as high risk for COVID-19.

"That was a concern for me, of course," says Shibler. "Because potentially that could bring those positive cases into the school."

Now his concern turns to winter break and Christmas. His goal is to have everyone back to in-person learning after the break ends on January 4.

"In-person, students with their teachers, is far more effective for teaching and learning than any kind of remote program you can think of," explains Shibler.

But in order for that to happen, he urges that students and their families must follow safety precautions over the holiday.

"Wearing a face mask, which there are some out there that say that's a joke, it works," says Shibler. "Washing their hands and trying to social distance. Carry out the safety protocols that our health professionals tell us to do."

The current COVID order in Michigan is set to expire December 20, meaning high schools could return to in person learning after that. However, there is still a possibility that date could be extended.

