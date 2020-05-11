Antrim county counting ballots by hand after 'skewed results'

Jeremy Scott, deputy administrator in Antrim County, says new results are expected Thursday.

BELLAIRE, Mich. — A small county in northern Michigan that typically supports Republican presidential candidates is counting ballots by hand. Antrim County says “skewed results” initially gave Joe Biden a local landslide.

The Associated Press has called Michigan for Biden as well as Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in his race.

A change in the Antrim County results would affect the vote totals but not the outcome of the two races. In 2016, President Donald Trump crushed Hillary Clinton in Antrim County with 62% of the vote.

