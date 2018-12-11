NEW YORK - The ringing of the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell was a welcome sound for a Aquinas College alum.

Vinit Asar, president and CEO of Hanger, was given the opportunity to ring the bell on Veterans Day with Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, superintendent of the United State Military Academy.

Asar's company, Hanger, provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care, services, technology and solutions. Asar graduated from Aquinas College in 1989 with a degree in business administration before starting his career in the medical device and diagnostic sector.

You can watch Asar and Lt. General Williams ring the bell here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM