Athletes, worker challenge vaccine rules at Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs.

The lawsuit filed Monday comes days after a Michigan State University employee sued over its broader mandate that applies to all students, faculty and staff.

The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team.

They were denied religious exemptions.

The Michigan State worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19.

Her complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees previously infected with the coronavirus.

