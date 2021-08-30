x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Athletes, worker challenge vaccine rules at Michigan schools

Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates beliefs.
Credit: Mike Lacett

LANSING, Mich. — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University are challenging the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs. 

The lawsuit filed Monday comes days after a Michigan State University employee sued over its broader mandate that applies to all students, faculty and staff. 

The players say Western Michigan required them to get a shot by Tuesday or be removed from the team. 

They were denied religious exemptions. 

The Michigan State worker says she has natural immunity because she had COVID-19. 

Her complaint seeks class-action status for other school employees previously infected with the coronavirus.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.