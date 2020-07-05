GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — There was such a big crowd at Grand Haven State Park last weekend, the parking lot was closed.

"There were a lot of people socially gathering, if you will, in the parking lot and not dispersing or practicing social distancing," explains Ron Olson, Parks and Recreation Chief for the Michigan DNR.

As the rule stands now, the beach at the state park remains open and you are allowed to safely spend time there, you just can't park your car in the parking lot.

"One of the things we are compelling people to do is use common sense," says Olson.

But that doesn't sit well with some in the area.

A protest is planned for May 16, with the goal to reopen the parking lot for those who are unable to walk to the beach from other areas. Olson says the organizer of the protest did contact his department and they are working together for a safe event.

"People have a right to assemble and we respect that, all we ask is that people do that appropriately," says Olson.

A spokesperson for Governor Whitmer says she isn't expected to comment on state parks at her Thursday press conference.

Olson's department has not discussed closing the beaches entirely at this time, but he says discussions about keeping everyone safe will continue as we get closer to summer.

