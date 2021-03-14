Body found in river in Polkton Township

The subject has been taken to Holland Community Hospital for an autopsy. An identity of the victim is not known at this time.

On Saturday, around 5:54 p.m., the Ottawa Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the 6300 block of Leonard St., in Polkton Township of Ottawa County, for a body found in the River.

Divers from the Sheriff's office responded and recovered the body.

The subject has been taken to Holland Community Hospital for an autopsy. An identity of the victim is not known at this time.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, additional updates will be available following the autopsy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.