OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office recovered a body from the shoreline near the 100 block of N Lakeshore Drive in Park Township on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called on reports of what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

Deputies were able to retrieve the body and transport the man to Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids for an autopsy.

The incident is still under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

