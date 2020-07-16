Brian Calley talks about workers enforcing masks saying it's a "difficult position to put them in "

The former Lt. Governor also says there are options for refusing people entry who can't wear masks.

PORTLAND, Michigan — One of the more contentious parts of Governor Whitmer's new mask mandate is that business workers are the first ones responsible for enforcing it.

We spoke with former Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley about the order and how he thinks it should work differently, also what options are available for businesses.

More and more major retailers all over the nation are requiring masks. In Michigan, an executive order by Gov. Whitmer says all businesses have to enforce it.

"That's a difficult position to put them in... who really aren't trained - typically - in things like de-escalation in these volatile circumstances, " Calley said.

Calley is now president of the Small Business Associatio and said he would prefer if the Michigan State Police were tasked with that job.

"As opposed to individuals who have no training in de-escalation," he said.

There have been instances of violence when workers tried to enforce, including the stabbing of a 77-year-old man this week, after which the suspect was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy.

We asked Gov. Whitmer about workers having to enforce earlier this week, with no clear answer.

Aside from enforcement, Calley says getting Michiganders to mask up has been like a political campaign.

"Trying to change people's opinions. But, changing opinions and behaviors are two different things," he said.

Regardless of what you think of the executive order, however, Calley says E.O.'s are rooted in statutes and have consequences if not followed.

"Whether you call it a law or whatever, it is enforceable," he said.

Calley also stressed, the Americans With Disabilities Act applies here. Businesses cannot ask someone what their medical condition is that would prevent them from wearing a mask. They don't have to let someone inside if that's the case. They can. But... they can also make other accommodations... like curbside pickups.