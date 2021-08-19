Census shows modest population growth in Muskegon County, leaders expect significant growth over next 10-years

Census data shows Muskegon County's population increases slightly over last decade to 175,824 residents.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau the population in Muskegon County grew since 2010 but only by 2.1%

Muskegon County's population is now just under 176,000 residents.

Community leaders including Muskegon County Board Chair Bob Scolnik believe the population growth over the next decade will be much stronger not only in the city of Muskegon but all around the county.

"This is a cool place to live," said Scolnik.

Scolnik points to the county's recreational assets and waterfront living options as reasons new residents will be attracted to the Muskegon County.

He also believes since more and more workers are doing that from remote and home offices they'll look for affordable communities to settle down and purchase homes. According to Scolnik the 4,000 acre Muskegon Lake alone will likely attract dozens of new families to the county, and many to the new housing options in downtown Muskegon.

"I think it's going to ramp up," said Scolnik. "People are discovering what we have here. You can't replicate that water anywhere, and because people can work remotely you could work in Chicago and live right here."

Census numbers show in Muskegon County Egelston Township grew by 12.3% followed by North Muskegon with 8.1% and 4.3% growth in the city of Norton Shores.

The population in Muskegon Heights shrunk by 8.6% and the city of Muskegon's population was nearly flat at 0.2%.

"That is a win for us," said Muskegon City Manager Frank Peterson.

To understand how flat is a win for the city Peterson points out that census data includes individuals who are incarcerated.

During the 2010 census the Michigan Department of Corrections had three prisons operational in the city of Muskegon. A decision by the state to close the West Shoreline Correctional Facility resulted in the loss of about 1,000 residents in the city of Muskegon. Losses due to the inmate population shrinking meant in order to show any population growth the city had to make up the population loss. Muskegon made up those losses by attracting new residents, many who now live in the city's downtown. Peterson believes affordable housing and lakefront living options are two factors population growth in the city should continue to increase.

"And that has helped us kind of turn the ship around a little bit," he said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.