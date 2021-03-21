Community gathers for #StopAsianHate rally in downtown Grand Rapids

Over a hundred people gathered in Rosa Parks Circle for the rally and vigil.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation scrambled to organize and spread the word of a Saturday event to rally against Asian hate and remember the lives of the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings.

By 5 p.m., dozens had arrived at Rosa Parks Circle carrying signs that read 'Stop Asian Hate' and 'Racism is a Virus.'

"I guess the cynical part of me thought that no one would show up because no one cares about us, but it is really heartwarming that people came especially folks from other disenfranchised communities like the Black community, the Latinx community, the queer community," said Samantha Suarez, marketing director of the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation (GRAPF).

"The fact that they took the time when they have their own hardships going on to support us— it's really meaningful."

The rally and vigil comes days after eight people, including six Asian women, were killed in a mass shooting at three Atlanta area spas.

The shooting comes after a year where nearly 3,800 hate crimes were reported to Stop AAPI Hate. The national organization formed to address discrimination during the COVID-19 pandemic, as former President Donald Trump's rhetoric helped perpetuate anti-Asian racism.

The day prior to the rally, Suarez had started to compile a list of Asian-owned businesses to support in Grand Rapids before GRAPF founder Ace Marasigan said he realized businesses may not want to be featured out of fear of being targeted.

"I don't even know where to begin there are so many layers of issues," Suarez said following the event. "I don't know where to move forward from here, but I'm really like encouraged to see that all these communities came out to show their support."

Marasigan said moving forward will need to look like unity among Asian communities, as well.

"We can do so much more, if we are united," he said. "We are almost there. We just have to keep that conversation going."

In the past, Marasigan said he has not spoken about the racism he's faced.

"Lately, I knew, I have to be an example, especially for my boy. He needs to see that you need to be able to stand up on your own. It's been far too long, where I would take it in and not voice it out," Marasigan said.

Throughout the two-hour event, speakers took to the stage sharing words of grief, anger, unity, instances of racism here in West Michigan and calls for allies to stand up in the face of hate.

"We say no more to the violence of white supremacists," said Lily Cheng-Schulting, a long-time human rights and disability advocate, who recently ran as the Democratic nominee for state representative in District 72.

GRAPF development writer Debra Kue said racism, prejudice and Asian xenophobia are nothing new in America.

"I'm here today to tell my city of Grand Rapids, and my country, that I'm waiting for the time when all people can be seen as people, and not targets or singular narratives or a subspecies or inferior. I am waiting for a time when women are not reduced to their bodies and are recognized for their totality," Kue said to cheering crowd.

"I am waiting for all people to liberate themselves and others from archaic and false conceptions of superiority and division. I'm waiting for the time when I do not have to feel like an alien in a country I call home."

While on stage, Suarez left those in attendance with a final message.

"Please prove me wrong. Don't forget about us next week."

