GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In just six hours on Friday, about 200 community volunteers are going to build a new playground in Grand Rapids.

The volunteers from Amway, the City of Grand Rapids and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks are partnering with KaBOOM! to revitalize and upgrade an outdated playground at Caulfield Park.

The new playground is kid-designed and state-of-the-art.

KaBOOM! is a non-profit that works to give kids safe places to play in cities across the county. Since its creation in 1996, KaBOOM! has built or improved more than 17,000 playspaces.

