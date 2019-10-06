GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Since 2016, the City of Grand Rapids' Neighborhood Match Fund (NMF) has brought dozens of residents' ideas to life in an effort to build better communities. The difference now is that those approved will now receive six months to spend the money and complete their project, as oppose to just three months.

Applications are open from now until June 30, and there will be two outreach sessions to help residents flesh out their ideas or ask any questions about the process. The first session is noon Tuesday, June 18 at Cook Library Center, 1100 Grandville Ave. SW, and the second is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Martin Luther King Park Lodge, 900 Fuller Ave. SE. The application process is competitive, but assistant to the city manager, Stacy Stout, says anyone with an idea should apply.

"If you have an idea to bring your neighbors together, we want to hear your idea," Stout said Monday. "We would be honored to read it and to consider it for the Neighborhood Match Fund."

The city requires those awarded NMF funds to match the amount with any combination of volunteer labor (valued at $20/hour), in-kind goods and services and cash donations. Residents can apply for funding in between $200 and $2,500.

The most recent projects awarded funding, include a community Juneteenth celebration, a youth soccer league and neighborhood gardens. All projects must be free to the public, in order to receive funding from the city.

Applications will be reviewed in July, for projects to take place between September 2019 and February 2020.

