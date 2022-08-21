Haircuts and back to school giveaways empower students in Baxter Neighborhood

Endless Opportunities has hosted the event for 11 years straight at Baxter Community Center. School supplies and free hair styling & cuts help kids start the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Music and laughter echoed into the streets, coming from the Baxter Community Center Sunday morning. Children and their families were given free school supplies, including backpacks and even some raffled off laptops completely free thanks to Endless Opportunities.

Founded by Tanell and Alvin Hills IV 11 years ago, the organization aims to empower families in the Baxter neighborhood through mentoring, coaching and helping to fill needs where families may struggle. The pair grew up in Grand Rapids and after graduating from WMU, they decided to dedicate their life to improving the lives of their neighbors.

"We would like to send kids back to school with confidence, we know how the first day you want to go to school and impress everyone ," Tanell said "We know that can be a burden on families so we want to do whatever we can to ease that burden."

Halfway into the scheduled event time, they had given out more than 200 backpacks filled with supplies, running out early. Along with the supply giveaways, local barbers and hair stylists offered free cuts and stylings so students could head back for their first day of classes looking and feeling their best.

The event was made possible with the help of volunteers, many of whom are alumni or older students involved with other programming through Endless Opportunities. The organization offers mentoring programs weekly out of the community center, as well as speed networking events and etiquette dinners and more.

"It means other kids can get the things that they need. They don’t have to worry about 'am I going to have a backpack when I go to school, or am I going to have this or am I going to eat today', because they can come here and get all of those things for free," said Kennowa Hills Sophomore Karmello Winbush. "Now you can worry about your studies and your academics and your grades."

Winbush said he benefitted from this program in the past, and being able to pay that assistance forward warms his heart.

More information about Endless Opportunities can be found on their website.

