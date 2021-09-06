Court affirms death sentence for 2 dogs in horse attack

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court says there's no evidence that any other animal had been in the barn with the horse.

ROGERS CITY, Mich. — Two American bulldogs blamed for an attack on a horse could be put to death. The Michigan Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision to euthanize the dogs.

The horse was attacked in its barn in Presque Isle County in 2019.

The injuries were so severe that the owner decided to euthanize the horse.

In a dissent, Judge Amy Ronayne Krause wasn’t entirely convinced.

She says the dogs might have fought off a wild animal that had attacked the horse.

