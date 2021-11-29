COVID-19 hospitalizations reach record high in Michigan

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state’s third wave.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached a new pandemic high, near 4,200, as the state continues to confront surging infections.

Only Minnesota had a higher seven-case case rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public settings to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid the fourth surge.

