28-year-old man fatally shot outside of residence during larceny

The homeowners encountered 28-year-old, Jeffrey Horton outside of the residence and during the interaction, one of the homeowners fatally shot him.

Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post troopers were dispatched to a larceny in progress complaint at a residence located in the area of 42nd Street in Decatur Township, Van Buren County, on Sunday around 6:23 a.m.

Preliminary investigation determined the homeowners of the residence called 911 emergency dispatch to report that an unknown subject was attempting to steal their property.

Prior to troopers arriving, the homeowners encountered the suspect outside of the residence and during the interaction, one of the homeowners shot the suspect who was later identified as Jeffrey Horton, a 28-year-old man from Decatur.

Lifesaving efforts were made by the homeowners and first responders, but Horton died at the scene.

The names of the homeowners are been withheld as this incident remains under investigation. Additionally, no arrests have been made at this time.

