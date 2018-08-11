(GRAND HAVEN TRIBUNE) - Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers were involved in a multi-county car chase early Thursday, Nov. 8, following the theft of three vehicles.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Sherman Avenue to investigate a report of four men in dark clothing breaking into vehicles, according to GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke.

When they arrived, police saw three stolen vehicles leaving the area.

Two of the vehicles — a 2010 Toyota FJ Cruiser and a 1998 Honda Civic — crashed into each other. The FJ Cruiser then drove away, while the driver of the Civic was apprehended after a foot chase. Hawke said the FJ Cruiser is now believed to be south of St. Joseph County, based on evidence recovered.

The third vehicle, a 2013 Ford pickup truck, was pursued through Grand Haven and Holland. Officers from the Holland Department of Public Safety deployed stop sticks, which flattened at least one of the truck’s tires. The flat tire eventually forced the truck to stop in Allegan County.

The suspects then fled on foot.

Police described the suspects as four males wearing dark clothing. No further description is available. The incidents remain under investigation.

Owners of two of the vehicles reported that they had left the keys in their cars overnight, prompting the following advice from Hawke: "Never leave keys in your vehicle and always lock it.”

At the same time as officers were responding to the report of suspects breaking into vehicles, the department also responded to a house fire on the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue.

The fire, located on the north exterior wall of the home, was quickly extinguished and is believed to be electrical in nature.

Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and NOCH paramedics assisted at the scene.

