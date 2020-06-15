Video recorded by Spencer Nice's girlfriend shows an officer wrapping an arm around his neck and slamming him to the ground.

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is speaking out about his arrest caught on camera showing an officer reportedly violating his department's use of force rules.

The video clearly shows an officer using a chokehold already banned by his police department because of what happened to George Floyd.

Spencer Nice and his family, who witnessed the chokehold, talked to 13News from their garage in Anderson. Spencer explained how the incident all started as he and his girlfriend were out for a walk with his family.

"My family went on a walk to go to the water, and the cop came up and said there was a lot of noise," said Nice.

His girlfriend started recording with her cell phone, but placed it in her pocket. You can hear what sounds like the officer raising his voice at the family, telling them they were not free to go until he was finished with them.

Spencer's father, Van, told 13News even after Anderson police demanded their names and identifications, the male officer started taking his son into custody when, suddenly, the officer uses his arm to place Nice in a chokehold. The female officer helping with the arrest did not try to stop the male officer from choking Nice. Instead, she assisted by holding Spencer’s arm by the hand as the male officer body slammed him to the ground.

The male officer has been identified as Brandon Reynolds and the female officer is Ashley Gravely.

According to our partners at The Herald Bulletin, both officers have been suspended with pay until the investigation into the incident is complete.

The video is from Saturday, June 13. Just two days prior to the incident, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown reacted to the George Floyd case in a public letter, stating "we are banning the use of chokeholds by police to restrain or control a suspect."

In a joint statement Monday, Broderick and Brown said Nice was arrested for suspicious behavior after a patrolling officer heard gunshots around 9 p.m.

According to the statement, Reynolds saw Nice "throwing something black" against the side of a nearby warehouse. Broderick and Brown said Reynolds appeared to have violated the new chokeholds policy, which they confirmed had not been modified since its recent implementation.

"We expect all officers to follow this directive. Additionally, we expect all officers to follow proper policy when engaging with the public," the statement said.

Reynolds could face additional punishment in the incident, based on the outcome of the investigation.

Nice's father believes it all started from a complaint about noise that had nothing to do with them.

"Because he asked us what the banging was and if there was damage to a factory that was behind us and there was fireworks going off, so we assume that is where the problem was," Van said.

Spencer's mother, Amber Twitty, shared photos she believes shows injuries to her sons neck and his wrist. Twitty lives in Frankfort but jumped in the car and drove to Anderson after hearing about the incident.

"I understand they are there to serve and protect, but they overdo it. They go over the line," she said.