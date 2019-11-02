GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids Police have made an arrest in the death of a 34-year-old man.

On Feb. 9 around 2:30 a.m., Grand Rapids Police officers were dispatched to a BP Gas Station on Hall Street SW and Division Avenue on a report of multiple people fighting. When police got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man.

Frederick Lardale Jewell, 34, was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital where he eventually died as a result of his injuries.

The Kent County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy on Monday, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators arrested the man they believe to be responsible for Jewell's death on Thursday, Feb. 14. Tahari Lamont-Greg Brags, 23, has been charged with open murder and carrying a dangerous weapon.

If you have any further information about this case, please contact one of the detectives working on the case:

Sergeant John Purlee: (616) 456-3343

Detective Erika Fannon: (616) 456-3348

Detective Amanda Johnson: (616) 456-4112

Or you send a message to @GrandRapidsPD or submit tips anonymously to Silent Observer (616) 774-2345, @kentSOtips, @SilentObserverKentCounty, www.silentobserver.org.

