GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Reports of car break-ins have become more frequent in recent weeks, which may be a by-product of a more restless public grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the executive director of Silent Observer says.

“There’s a ton – absolutely,’’ Silent Observer Executive Director Chris Cameron said. “It’s happening all over Kent County.’’

Cities across the U.S. have reported similar spikes in larcenies from cars. The uptick could be due to many factors, including having more cars parked on streets during stay-at-home orders.

Warmer weather also brings an uptick in vehicle larcenies, Grand Rapids Police Sgt. Dan Adams said.

“It is not unusual for a group or an individual to wander around a neighborhood and check door handles,’’ Adams said. “If people see something suspicious, give us a call.’’

RELATED: Coronavirus containment includes court-ordered detainment, if necessary

According to crimemapping.com, the city of Grand Rapids has recorded more than 160 vehicle break-ins and thefts from vehicles since the first of April. About a third have occurred in just the last week.

Cameron says she believes the coronavirus pandemic plays a role, at least to some extent.

“We’re isolated and people are losing their jobs, they’re feeling frustrated, restless and antsy,’’ she said. “I think sometimes desperation leads to this kind of behavior.’’

In Grand Rapids, every quadrant of the city has been hit. Targets include cars parked on the street and cars parked in driveways.

It’s not necessarily the make or model that attracts thieves. It’s accessibility.

“Somebody just has to go from car to car until they find one open,’’ Cameron said.

Adams agrees. “These are not a rock through the window,’’ he said. “It’s unlocked doors.’’

RELATED: Just Hang Up: Scammers posing as IRS agents work the phones for your money

Cameron said keeping car doors locked is the first line of defense. Keeping valuables out of sight is also important.

“Lock your doors, take the valuables out of the car or lock them in the trunk,’’ she said. “Make it tough for these burglars to gain access.’’

Keeping outdoor lights illuminated at night will also deter thieves, she said.

“They do it under the shield of darkness,’’ Cameron said. “Keep your outside lights on at night, light up the neighborhood. And if you see or hear anything suspicious, you really need to call police immediately.’’

RELATED: Domestic violence cases spike 48%; prosecutor calls it a worrisome trend

People can call Silent Observer with information about crime. The phone number is (616) 774-2345. Or visit www.silentobserver.org.

Grand Rapids residents who have home surveillance, such as doorbell cameras, can also help police, Adams said.

“A home or business with a security camera can register their device, so if there is a pattern of crime in their neighborhood, we can contact them and ask to see what they may have recorded,’’ Adams said.

People interested in registering their security camera can visit the department's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.