Chief: Still trying to learn how 'dead' woman was alive

DETROIT — A suburban Detroit fire chief says he still can’t explain why a 20-year-old woman declared dead at her home was discovered alive hours later at a funeral home.

Timesha Beauchamp remains in critical condition. Southfield Chief Johnny Menifee took questions from reporters Wednesday.

Menifee says an emergency medical crew found no signs of life on three separate occasions at Beauchamp's home on Sunday.

Staff at a funeral home discovered she was alive. Menifee says the paramedics “feel terrible.”

The fire chief wonders if it's a case of “Lazarus syndrome,” a reference to people who come back to life without assistance.

