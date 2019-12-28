ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The U.S. Coast Guard says a seaman will face a court martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Alaska.

Ethan Tucker is charged with the January death of 19-year-old Seaman Ethan Kelch of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Military prosecutors allege the 21-year-old Tucker, of Ludington, Michigan, beat Kelch and left him in frigid water, where he drowned.

During an October hearing, a lawyer for Tucker said a bystander took video that night showing Tucker’s efforts to get Kelch out of the water.

The lawyer said he is confident his client will be vindicated.

