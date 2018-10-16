ROOSEVELT PARK, Mich. - The credit union at 991 W Broadway in Roosevelt Park was robbed on Monday around 4:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect left the scene in a black sedan that is possible a Chevy between the years of 2006 and 2009. Witnesses said the sedan could have also been an Impala.

Police describe the suspect as a white man who is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is believed to be in his mid-30s.

The same credit union was robbed in July. Police have not if the robberies are related.

Contact the Roosevelt Park Police Department with any tips about this robbery at 231-755-3721.

