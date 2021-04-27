‘Wake up, America,’ ‘kindness is everything,’ ‘power is not a color’ and ‘#Lovetrumpshate’ were spray painted over the mural.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The mural of George Floyd in Downtown Spokane was vandalized for the second time.

The mural was put up in July 2020 after Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020. The officer who killed him, Derek Chauvin, was recently found guilty of second degree murder, third degree murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death.

The mural features the phrase, "No justice, no peace," a popular refrain chanted by protesters following Floyd's death. It also has the letters BLM in the background, which stand for Black Lives Matter.

The first time the mural was vandalized, white paint was splattered over Floyd’s face and a Black protester depicted in the mural.

It is unclear if a police report has been filed or if the vandalism will be cleaned up.

The mural was painted on the back of Shacktown Community Cycle by well-known artist Daniel Lopez, who is known for painting murals in alleys throughout the Spokane area.