MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 23-year-old man was arraigned on two charges Monday for a fatal Montcalm County crash that killed a 50-year-old woman from Edmore, according to the Michigan State Police.

Ryan Bidwell was arraigned on the charges of failing to stop at a scene resulting in death and reckless driving causing death. Police say Bidwell was driving a GMC Sierra Pickup truck and hit a Chevrolet Malibu stopped at a stop sign at the corner of Stanton Road and Wyman Road on Saturday.

Police said Bidwell fled the scene after the crash and he was arrested by police on Sunday.

RELATED: Police arrest man who fled fatal Montcalm County crash scene

RELATED: Police looking for driver involved in crash that killed Montcalm County woman

Patricia Buskirk was the passenger in the Malibu, and she was killed in the crash. The car was driven by a 19-year-old who did not suffer major injuries.

Police did not release the relationship between the 19-year-old and the woman who died.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.