Federal Trade Commission warning of COVID vaccine survey scam

The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a new scam targeting your money and personal information using a COVID vaccine survey.

According to the FTC, people have been reporting receiving emails or texts asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine.

In exchange for filling out the survey, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping costs.

If you get an email or text like this, STOP. It’s a scam.

No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a “free” reward.

If you get an email or text you’re not sure about:

Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.

Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

Remember:

Don’t give your bank account, credit card, or personal information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.

You can filter unwanted text messages on your phone, through your wireless provider, or with a call-blocking app.

If you get an email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To learn more about COVID-related frauds and scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

