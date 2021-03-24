x
Federal Trade Commission warning of COVID vaccine survey scam

Credit: Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a new scam targeting your money and personal information using a COVID vaccine survey.

According to the FTC, people have been reporting receiving emails or texts asking them to complete a limited-time survey about the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine.

In exchange for filling out the survey, people are offered a free reward, but asked to pay shipping costs.

If you get an email or text like this, STOP. It’s a scam.

No legitimate surveys ask for your credit card or bank account number to pay for a “free” reward. 

If you get an email or text you’re not sure about:

  • Don’t click on any links or open attachments. Doing so could install harmful malware that steals your personal information without you realizing it.
  • Don’t call or use the number in the email or text. If you want to call the company that supposedly sent the message, look up its phone number online.

Remember:

  • Don’t give your bank account, credit card, or personal information to someone who contacts you out of the blue.
  • You can filter unwanted text messages on your phone, through your wireless provider, or with a call-blocking app.
  • If you get an email or text that asks for your personal information and you think it could be a scam, tell the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

To learn more about COVID-related frauds and scams, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.

