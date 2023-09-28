Former lawmaker who led Michigan marijuana board is sent to prison for bribery

Rick Johnson admits he took at least $110,000 in bribes as head of a state marijuana licensing board.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man formerly known as a powerful Michigan lawmaker was sentenced Thursday to nearly five years in federal prison for accepting bribes as head of a marijuana licensing board.

Rick Johnson admitted accepting at least $110,000 when he led the board from 2017 to 2019.

"He built an elaborate system to conceal these bribes, that included burner phones, multiple LLCs, and cover stories. He received at least $110,200 in the form of direct payments, luxury travel and commercial sex," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan.

“I am a corrupt politician,” Johnson told the judge, according to The Detroit News.

Johnson was a powerful Republican lawmaker years ago, serving as House speaker from 2001 through 2004. He then became a lobbyist, and ultimately chair of a board that reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

"He injected corruption into an emerging, promising new industry, where getting a head start could make all the difference. Public Corruption is a very serious crime," added Totten as he spoke to reporters outside the federal court house following the sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced Johnson to about 4.5 years in prison.

“You exploited your power, and you planned it out even before you got the appointment,” Beckering said.

Totten said he is satisfied with the sentence, and explained that Johnson's 55 months is above the national average for bribery, which was 23 months in 2022.

Next to Totten was Peter Ellis, Acting Assistant Special Agent in charge for the FBI in Michigan, who commented on the importance the FBI places on investigating corruption.

"Public corruption is FBI top priority, and FBI along with the attorney's office will continue to seek out individuals who undermine the public's trust," said Ellis.

Two lobbyists who referred to Johnson as “Batman” in text messages have also pleaded guilty to bribery-related charges. A Detroit-area businessman who paid bribes, John Dalaly, was recently sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Prosecutors had recommended a nearly six-year prison term for Johnson. In a court filing, they said one of the lobbyists paid for him to have sex with a woman.

“Rick Johnson’s brazen corruption tainted an emerging industry, squandered the public’s trust and scorned a democracy that depends on the rule of law,” Totten said after the hearing.

After Johnson's sentencing, Totten sought to warn of the threat corruption poses to the democratic process.

"Those who play by the rules, they're left behind or hurt. The public begins to lack confidence in our public institutions, and people kind of lose hope and why they might participate in the democratic process," said Totten.

Ellis also encouraged the public to contact the FBI by phone or online if they have any information concerning public corruption.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.