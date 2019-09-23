GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a particularly violent weekend in Grand Rapids, Police Chief Eric Payne urged the public to "step up" and come forward with information to help them solve the crimes.

Within 24 hours on Saturday, four separate shootings occurred that killed two men and injured two more people.

Monday, police identified the victims as Markese Boyd, a 29-year-old musician, who was fatally shot on Ionia Avenue SW near Albany Street SW at 2:15 a.m. About an hour later around 3:20 a.m., Terry Junior Wilks, a 64-year-old man, was also killed after he was shot multiple times near Diamond Avenue SE and Sigsbee Street SE.

RELATED: 29-year-old musician, 64-year-old man killed in weekend shootings

The shooting deaths are the city's 12th and 13 homicides of the year. Then on Saturday night, two more shootings occurred, injuring two people.

"It was troubling," said Payne Monday afternoon as he repeatedly asked members of the community to cooperate with police to aid the investigations.

"I think there’s people out there that can help us solve these crimes that occurred and bring some closure to the families. I again ask the public to step up, contact us directly or go through Silent Observer," said Payne.

The police chief said the weekend violence is "unacceptable."

"There is a code of silence out there," he said. "We have to break down that code of silence."

The Grand Rapids Police Department plans to increase patrols in the aftermath of Saturday's violence.

"At some point it does get personal," said Payne. "Where people are out terrorizing the neighborhoods and victimizing the people with shots being fired."

LINC Up, a community action group in Grand Rapids, is also asking the public to come forward with information.

"If you see something wrong, say something. It’s not a bad thing to help someone who has been wronged. It’s so imperative that the violence must stop. The communities deserve peace and everyone deserves to live in a place where they feel safe," said Willie Patterson, the community engagement director for LINC Up.

A similar call to action was brought forth by police, city and community leaders over the summer when the city had a violent stretch with 10 shootings in five days.

RELATED: City leaders implore community to end 'code of silence' surrounding recent gun violence in GR

Payne said the investigations into Saturday's shootings are still ongoing, but they have identified one person of interest for one case and few leads on another case.

"We had two victims killed in our streets and that is not acceptable," said Payne.

Police have said they do not believe the shootings are connected, but Payne said it is too early to speculate on a motive.

"We’ll take whatever tips we can to solve these crimes," he emphasized.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

WATCH THE UPDATE HERE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.